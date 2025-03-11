GAA pass FRC amendments on rules

GAA Ard Chomhairle have voted to ratify some adjustments to the Gaelic football core enhancements recommended by the Football Review Committee.

They will be implemented for county games immediately and for club games at the discretion of county boards between now and May 1st.

They are as follows:

Play on immediately – Kick Out Mark

(a) A player who makes a Kick Out Mark may play on immediately and, in this circumstance, the player may not be challenged within four metres of the position from where the Kick Out Mark is made (Previous rule: the player may not be challenged for the ball until the player carries the ball up to a maximum of four consecutive steps or holds the ball for no longer than the time needed to take four steps and/or makes one act of kicking, hand passing, bouncing or toe-tapping the ball).

(b) If the player who makes a Kick Out Mark is illegally challenged, within four metres of the position from where the Kick Out Mark is made, a free kick shall be awarded 50m more advantageous than the place of the original mark – up to opponents’ 13m line (Previous rule: if the Player is illegally challenged, a free kick is awarded to the player’s team from the point at which the challenge is made).

Play on immediately – Advanced Mark

An advantage has accrued for an Advanced Mark if the player plays on immediately and scores a goal or a point (Previous rule: for the ‘Play on immediately – Advanced Mark’ the referee must determine if an advantage has accrued).

3/3 Structure

The 3/3 structure rule will now work as follows:

During play, a team must have at least four players (which may include the goalkeeper) in their half of the field and at least three outfield players in the opposition half of the field.

2. A breach of this Rule does not occur where the player(s) who would otherwise cause the breach:

(a) have done so unintentionally,

(b) are within 4m of the half way line,

(c) are not interfering with play,

(d) are not interfering with an opponent, and

(e) are not gaining an advantage

Two Point Score

Previously the two-point score rule stated that two points are scored when the ball is played ‘directly’ over the crossbar between the posts (whether from a free kick, Solo and Go, or from general play), having been kicked by a player who has at least one foot on or outside the 40m arc and without the ball having been touched by any other player.

The word ‘directly’ has now been deleted from the rule as in some case the ball might not go over directly and only one point will be awarded.

For example, if the ball hit the post, but still went over the bar and between the posts – this will receive two points

Dissent – Team Officials

The intent of the new rule was to be focused on dissent by Team Officials. The amendment to the associated penalty is that the free kick will be awarded on the offending team’s 20m line (and not the 13m line), to align it with similar penalties

Hooter System

The hooter system will now operate as follows and will be used for all the remaining matches in Divisions 1 and 2 of the Allianz Football League, the Divisions 3 and 4 Allianz Football League finals, and all senior inter-county senior football championship matches.

After the hooter sounds, the end of the first half or full time is signalled by the referee on the next occasion that the ball goes out of play for a score, for a wide or for a sideline kick. If a 45 has been awarded but not taken, before the hooter sounds, the free kick can be taken and, if it results in a score, without any other player touching the ball, that score shall be awarded.

If a penalty has been awarded but not taken, before the hooter sounds, the penalty can be taken, and if it results in a score, that score shall be awarded, provided no one apart from the goalkeeper has touched the ball after the penalty kick has been taken.

If the ball is already out of play following a score, a wide or for a sideline kick when the hooter sounds, the Referee shall signal the end of playing time on the sounding of the hooter.