Gaeltacht communities protest housing crisis amid depopulation fears

Gaeltacht communities across Ireland held protests yesterday, as part of the TINTEÁN campaign, demanding immediate action to address the Gaeltacht housing crisis.

In Donegal, protestors gathered at Roinn na Gaeltachta in Gaoth Dobhair to highlight the ongoing depopulation and displacement of the Gaeltacht, caused by the struggle to secure housing and the resulting need to relocate to English-speaking areas.

Among the four key demands made is the establishment of a Housing Section within Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Seánán Mac Aoidh, manager of Pobal Eascarrach warned that many Gaeltacht areas are already losing their majority of daily Irish speakers:

fire service
Top Stories, News

Gorse fire at pettigo brought under control

11 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday's Nine Til Noon Show

11 March 2025
Garda-Logo
News

Gardai investigate throwing of eggs at house in Gortahork

11 March 2025
luh-new-1
Top Stories, News

LUH extends mobile endoscopy unit lease as permanent build awaits approval

11 March 2025
