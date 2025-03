Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to an incident of criminal damage at Ardsbeg, Gortahork on Saturday night last.

Shortly before 10.30pm eggs were thrown at the roof and windows of a house in the area by three boys, each approximately 14 years of age.

Anybody who observed the boys on foot in the area, or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Gardaí in Milford.