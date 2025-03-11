Heated scenes as Letterkenny Milford MD meeting hears of firefighters anger

The Mayor of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District says firefighters are angry at a statement issued by management this week in response to concerns they raised last week.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says the firefighters’ statement was not self serving, but was born of a concern for public safety.

Cllr Declan Meehan claims there is a long awaited risk assessment which has not yet been seen.

Cllr McMonagle says there needs to be discussions between the firefighters and management to resolve the issue.

The Council’s Director of Community Development & Planning Services, Liam Ward says a meeting is being set up through the proper channels, and that needs to happen outside of the public domain.

Councillor McMonagle says the fire service management stand over the assertion in the statement that public safety is the paramount concern, and the resources necessary continue to be available: