High level meeting to review of Ireland’s disaster readiness planned


A high level meeting will be held today to plan for a scenario if Ireland’s energy supply was attacked.

The Tánaiste will chair a meeting of the Government’s Taskforce on Emergency Planning, which focuses on dealing with disasters.

It’s understood the Taskforce will consider the learnings from so-called ‘Exercise Cathal’, which ‘war-gamed’ a scenario in which Ireland’s gas pipelines were damaged.

The meeting will be told that there are a number of large gas users in the state that would be particularly at risk from an attack on our gas supply.

The Tánaiste is also expected to seek an update on Ireland’s readiness for dealing with extreme weather events, in light of the recent Storm Éowyn.

He will also be briefed on Ireland’s ability to deal with threats in the area of cyber security.

