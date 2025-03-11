LUH extends mobile endoscopy unit lease as permanent build awaits approval

Letterkenny University Hospital, which initially leased a mobile endoscopy unit in 2021, has extended the rental agreement for three years, with the option for further extensions.

This decision comes as the hospital’s plan to construct a permanent endoscopy building with increased capacity remains pending approval under the National HSE Capital Programme.

While a timeline for the permanent build is currently unavailable, the hospital has renegotiated the mobile unit’s lease in line with national procurement policy to ensure continued service provision.