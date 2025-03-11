Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big 35th Charity Draw

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Mobile hub proposed to aid Defective Block Grant Process in Donegal

Donegal County Council has been presented with a proposal for a mobile hub to assist individuals navigating the enhanced defective concrete block grant scheme.

Councillor Michael McBride, a member of the Defective Block committee, suggested the ‘office on wheels’ concept, staffed by experts, could travel to the most severely affected townlands to accelerate the application process.

He drew parallels with successful past initiatives, such as mobile banks, and highlighted the potential to reach vulnerable individuals who are struggling with the necessary paperwork:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

paperwork
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mobile hub proposed to aid Defective Block Grant Process in Donegal

11 March 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Top Stories, News

Strabane drug seizure: man arrested after £6,000 haul

11 March 2025
Nurse
Top Stories

Psychiatric nurses to begin industrial action

11 March 2025
Road-Closed-Sign2
News

Malin Street partially closed

11 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

paperwork
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mobile hub proposed to aid Defective Block Grant Process in Donegal

11 March 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Top Stories, News

Strabane drug seizure: man arrested after £6,000 haul

11 March 2025
Nurse
Top Stories

Psychiatric nurses to begin industrial action

11 March 2025
Road-Closed-Sign2
News

Malin Street partially closed

11 March 2025
Cao results leaving cert results
News, Top Stories

Rise in CAO applications

11 March 2025
laptop
Audio, News, Top Stories

Used cars drive most consumer complaints – CCPC

11 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube