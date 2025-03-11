Mobile hub proposed to aid Defective Block Grant Process in Donegal

Donegal County Council has been presented with a proposal for a mobile hub to assist individuals navigating the enhanced defective concrete block grant scheme.

Councillor Michael McBride, a member of the Defective Block committee, suggested the ‘office on wheels’ concept, staffed by experts, could travel to the most severely affected townlands to accelerate the application process.

He drew parallels with successful past initiatives, such as mobile banks, and highlighted the potential to reach vulnerable individuals who are struggling with the necessary paperwork: