Pay deal agreed in Section 39 worker dispute

A pay deal has been agreed in a long running dispute affecting Section 39 workers in the community and voluntary sector.

The breakthrough came overnight, following talks at the WRC between unions and government representatives.

The breakthrough at the Workplace Relations Commission follows a long-running dispute which hit the headlines during the general election campaign, following an encounter between Simon Harris and a disability worker.

The proposals agreed last night include a 9.25% pay increase over two years.

SIPTU, the union which represents many of the workers, said last night “not all issues are resolved, but it is a step forward in securing fair pay and recognition”.

A consultation process will now take place with those members, to allow them to consider the proposals.

Top Stories

IMG_6955
Audio, News, Top Stories

Buncrana Children’s Charity calling for family nominations

11 March 2025
paperwork
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mobile hub proposed to aid Defective Block Grant Process in Donegal

11 March 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Top Stories, News

Strabane drug seizure: man arrested after £6,000 haul

11 March 2025
Nurse
Top Stories

Psychiatric nurses to begin industrial action

11 March 2025
