Safety fears and displacement fuel mental health crisis – Ulster University DCB research

Research from Ulster University has quantified the significant mental health impact of the defective concrete block crisis.

A study of 393 adults living in affected homes across Ireland revealed rates of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, complex post-traumatic stress disorder, and suicidal ideation comparable to those found in disaster-stricken and displaced populations.

Over 30% reported severe depression, nearly three times the national average, and 26% experienced severe anxiety, four times the average.

Additionally, 5% reported Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and 16% Complex PTSD.

Alarmingly, over a third of participants experienced suicidal thoughts after discovering their homes were affected.

The study found that ‘safety fears’ were significant predictors of severe depression, Complex PTSD, and suicidal ideation, while ‘displacement and relocation’ strongly correlated with severe anxiety.

These findings mirror the mental health struggles seen in disaster-stricken and displaced populations.

Ulster University research uncovers the true scale of the mental health impacts of living with Ireland’s defective concrete crisis

Research, led by Ulster University’s Dr. Karen Kirby and PhD researcher Oisin Keenan, exposes severe mental health impacts of Ireland’s defective concrete crisis.

Groundbreaking research from Ulster University has revealed alarming mental health consequences for individuals affected by Ireland’s defective concrete crisis. Conducted by PhD researcher Oisin Keenan under the supervision of Dr Karen Kirby, alongside experts from the Schools of Psychology, Geography and Environmental Sciences, and the Ulster University Business School, the study surveyed 393 adults living in defective concrete homes across Ireland.

The findings highlight a severely high prevalence of mental health conditions among people affected by Ireland’s defective concrete crisis, with rates of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, complex post-traumatic stress disorder and suicidal ideation comparable to those seen in disaster-stricken and displaced populations.

Key findings include:

Severe depression: 30.4% of participants which is nearly three times higher than the Irish general population (11.5%).

Severe anxiety: 26.2% of participants which is nearly four times higher than the Irish general population (7.1%).

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder: 4.9% of participants, which is twice as high as the Irish general population (2.4%).

Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder: 15.5% of participants, which is twice as high as the Irish general population (8.8%).

Suicidal ideation: 35.5% of participants (more than a third) of those surveyed reported suicidal ideation/thoughts, which emerged after their properties were suspected to be affected by defective concrete.

The study found that mental health outcomes among affected individuals are similar, and in some cases even worse, than those reported following natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods, or among refugee populations.

Finally, the study found that ‘safety fears’ were significant predictors of severe depression, complex post-traumatic stress disorder, and suicidal ideation, while ‘displacement and relocation’ predicted severe anxiety

PhD researcher, Oisin Keenan, said:

“This study is significant because we now have the first clear and robust scientific evidence from a representative sample that shows the profound level of distress that families are living with. It is clear that more needs to be done by the Irish government to provide mental health support and ensure the defective concrete grant scheme will allow families to free themselves from the primary causes of their distress.

“Given the severity of the crisis, we, as researchers, are calling for immediate, targeted mental health interventions for affected individuals, including families, elderly residents, and vulnerable populations.”

Chief Investigator, Chair of Supervisors and Senior Lecturer from the School of Psychology, Dr Karen Kirby, stated:

“The sheer scale of these figures is deeply concerning. Living in defective homes has created chronic fear and uncertainty, which significantly increases mental health risks, particularly for those displaced or financially trapped.

“Those living in potentially dangerous properties are experiencing prolonged safety fears, which become chronic over time. This chronic toxic stress is exacerbated by barriers moving forward on the government grant scheme. This helps explain the notable higher prevalence of mental health issues, including the higher rates of complex post-traumatic stress disorder (a more chronic form of distress), not to mention feelings of hopelessness, as people feel defeated and trapped in an unending, distressing situation, and explains the highly recorded prevalence of suicidal thoughts in this sample of people.

“The findings also underscore the urgent need for immediate mental health support. Without intervention, many individuals will continue to experience worsening mental health, potentially leading to tragic outcomes.

“The ongoing uncertainty surrounding the government’s grant scheme and the delays in financial assistance only exacerbate distress. It is imperative that these systems operate efficiently to prevent further psychological harm.”