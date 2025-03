A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Strabane following the seizure of approximately £6,000 worth of drugs.

The arrest, made in the early hours of this morning, followed a search of a property where suspected herbal cannabis, cocaine, pregabalin, and diazepam tablets were recovered.

A quantity of cash and two mobile phones were also seized.

The man remains in police custody.

The PSNI are appealing to the public for any information regarding the sale and supply of drugs in the area.