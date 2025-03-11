Uisce Eireann to start preparatory work for the “Letterkenny Water Supply Zone” project

Site investigation works for a major infrastructural project to improve water supplies in Letterkenny will get underway within the next few weeks.

Uisce Éireann says 29,000 customers will benefit from the Letterkenny Water Supply Zone project when it delivers a more reliable water supply but investigative works must be carried out before the project can progress further.

Uisce Eireann says Letterkenny’s current water supply infrastructure has a limited capacity, but this project will enhance it, allowing for growth in the area and improving reliability for existing customers.

The works will involve the laying of a trunk water main from Buncrana to Letterkenny, the upgrade and extension of the treatment facilities at the Illies Water Treatment Plant, construction of new reservoirs and the upgrade of the pumping station at Bohullion.

An Uisce Eireann spokesperson says the Letterkenny Water Supply Zone project is a significant investment for the region and investigative works are necessary to progress the project to the next stage.

This will be done in stages to, with traffic management in place, but the utility says crews will make every effort to minimise disruption, with local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

Uisce Éireann’s John McElwaine explained that the Letterkenny Water Supply Zone project is a significant investment for the region and investigative works are necessary to progress the project to the next stage.

“It’s an exciting project for Donegal and crews from Whiteford Geoservices Ltd, working on behalf of Uisce Éireann, will be on site in the coming weeks for the investigative works. These works will take place at our sites and along the route of the new trunk water main, but I can assure the people of Donegal that areas of works will be limited to short sections to minimise impact.

“Traffic management will be in place in the benefitting communities in the coming weeks, but crews will make every effort to minimise disruption and local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

“Our long-term plans to upgrade the existing infrastructure and network will deliver a reliable water supply for generations to come.”

Uisce Éireann is committed to keeping customers informed across multiple platforms 24/7 and we encourage customers to engage with us through our website, X channels @IWCare and @IrishWater, on Facebook and LinkedIn and through our customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

Uisce Éireann has launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at our Text Updates page.