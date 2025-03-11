Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big 35th Charity Draw

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Uisce Eireann to start preparatory work for the “Letterkenny Water Supply Zone” project

 

Site investigation works for a major infrastructural project to improve water supplies in Letterkenny will get underway within the next few weeks.

Uisce Éireann says 29,000 customers will benefit from the Letterkenny Water Supply Zone project when it delivers a more reliable water supply but investigative works must be carried out before the project can progress further.

Uisce Eireann says Letterkenny’s current water supply infrastructure has a limited capacity, but this project will enhance it, allowing for growth in the area and improving reliability for existing customers.

The works will involve the laying of a trunk water main from Buncrana to Letterkenny, the upgrade and extension of the treatment facilities at the Illies Water Treatment Plant, construction of new reservoirs and the upgrade of the pumping station at Bohullion.

An Uisce Eireann spokesperson says the Letterkenny Water Supply Zone project is a significant investment for the region and investigative works are necessary to progress the project to the next stage.

This will be done in stages to, with traffic management in place, but the utility says crews will make every effort to minimise disruption, with local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

**************************

Statement in full –

29,000 customers in Letterkenny to benefit from Uisce Éireann upgrades

Site investigation works for a major infrastructural project to benefit Letterkenny will get underway within the next few weeks.  

29,000 Uisce Éireann customers will benefit from the Letterkenny Water Supply Zone project when it delivers a more reliable water supply but investigative works must be carried out before the project can progress further. 

Letterkenny’s current water supply infrastructure has a limited capacity, but this project will enhance it allowing for growth in the area and improving the reliability for customers. 

The works will involve the laying of a trunk water main from Buncrana to Letterkenny, the upgrade and extension of the treatment facilities at Illies Water Treatment Plant, construction of new reservoirs and the upgrade of the pumping station at Buhullion.

Uisce Éireann’s John McElwaine explained that the Letterkenny Water Supply Zone project is a significant investment for the region and investigative works are necessary to progress the project to the next stage. 

“It’s an exciting project for Donegal and crews from Whiteford Geoservices Ltd, working on behalf of Uisce Éireann, will be on site in the coming weeks for the investigative works. These works will take place at our sites and along the route of the new trunk water main, but I can assure the people of Donegal that areas of works will be limited to short sections to minimise impact.

“Traffic management will be in place in the benefitting communities in the coming weeks, but crews will make every effort to minimise disruption and local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

“Our long-term plans to upgrade the existing infrastructure and network will deliver a reliable water supply for generations to come.”

Uisce Éireann is committed to keeping customers informed across multiple platforms 24/7 and we encourage customers to engage with us through our website, X channels @IWCare and @IrishWater, on Facebook and LinkedIn and through our customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278. 

Uisce Éireann has launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at our Text Updates page.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

paperwork
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mobile hub proposed to aid Defective Block Grant Process in Donegal

11 March 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Top Stories, News

Strabane drug seizure: man arrested after £6,000 haul

11 March 2025
Nurse
Top Stories

Psychiatric nurses to begin industrial action

11 March 2025
Road-Closed-Sign2
News

Malin Street partially closed

11 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

paperwork
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mobile hub proposed to aid Defective Block Grant Process in Donegal

11 March 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Top Stories, News

Strabane drug seizure: man arrested after £6,000 haul

11 March 2025
Nurse
Top Stories

Psychiatric nurses to begin industrial action

11 March 2025
Road-Closed-Sign2
News

Malin Street partially closed

11 March 2025
Cao results leaving cert results
News, Top Stories

Rise in CAO applications

11 March 2025
laptop
Audio, News, Top Stories

Used cars drive most consumer complaints – CCPC

11 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube