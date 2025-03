US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Ukraine has said it will accept a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

Speaking after today’s talks in Saudi Arabia, he said “the ball is now in Russia’s court”.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accepted the proposal, saying it covers the frontline, not just the air and sea exclusively.

He’s thanked the US team for today’s ‘constructive’ talks, and says Ukraine is ‘ready to take this step’.