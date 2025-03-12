Burst water main affecting parts of Letterkenny

Uisce Eireann is advising that repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions in parts of Letterkenny today.
It’s affecting Carnamuggah Upper and surrounding areas.
Works are scheduled to take place until 5pm this evening.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland