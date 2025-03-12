Calls for establishment of task force to ensure all children who need place at Little Angels school have one

Donegal County Council is being asked to set up a task force to ensure that all children who need a place in Little Angels School will have it.

While a formal task force wasn’t formed, members of the Letterkenny Mllford Municipal District say they will do all they can to help resolve the situation, with no place in the new building for nine children.

The issue was raised by Cllr Thomas Sean Devine, who is the parent of a child who attends the school. He asked that the council write immediately to all relevant ministers highlighting the need to ensure there is sufficient capacity in the new school building, which is nearing completion.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan warned a message should not go out that the council has a role in this situation, because it doesn’t. He added the ball was not dropped by the council, but by the Department of Education.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh meanwhile, said he believes Minister Helen McEntee will visit Donegal next month.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Gerry McMonagle said the council will do everything it can to support the parents and school board.

Cllr Devine says while the school is in Letterkenny, children travel to the school from all over Donegal, and every MD should be represented in the discussions on the school.