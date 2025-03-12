Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big 35th Charity Draw

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Concerns raised again over potential issue with Ballyraine Active Travel Scheme

A meeting of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District has been told there is a potential issue with the Ballyraine Active Travel Scheme.

When public consultation started regarding the proposal in 2020, the two cycle lanes were not included in the documentation that was presented.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says he has professional advice that strongly suggests this should not be proceeded with, and he has passed that advice on to the Director of Services, Liam Ward.

Mr Ward said the Part 8 approval was reviewed by the senior planner following queries from Cllr Brogan in October, and he does not believe the proposed works alter the scope of the Part 8 planning approval. However, he says he will review the advice presented to Cllr Brogan.

Cllr Brogan fears this may end up in another forum:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-03-12 074239
Top Stories, News

Winning millionaire ticket bought in Letterkenny!

12 March 2025
face mask flu covid virus
News, Audio

Five years since the first lockdown announced

12 March 2025
Flag_of_Europe.svg
Top Stories, News

EU will impose counter tariffs on US goods next month

12 March 2025
The White House
Top Stories, News

Taoiseach to visit White House today

12 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-03-12 074239
Top Stories, News

Winning millionaire ticket bought in Letterkenny!

12 March 2025
face mask flu covid virus
News, Audio

Five years since the first lockdown announced

12 March 2025
Flag_of_Europe.svg
Top Stories, News

EU will impose counter tariffs on US goods next month

12 March 2025
The White House
Top Stories, News

Taoiseach to visit White House today

12 March 2025
planning
Audio, News

Concerns raised again over potential issue with Ballyraine Active Travel Scheme

12 March 2025
Little Angels School
Audio, News

Calls for establishment of task force to ensure all children who need place at Little Angels school have one

12 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube