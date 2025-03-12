Concerns raised again over potential issue with Ballyraine Active Travel Scheme

A meeting of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District has been told there is a potential issue with the Ballyraine Active Travel Scheme.

When public consultation started regarding the proposal in 2020, the two cycle lanes were not included in the documentation that was presented.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says he has professional advice that strongly suggests this should not be proceeded with, and he has passed that advice on to the Director of Services, Liam Ward.

Mr Ward said the Part 8 approval was reviewed by the senior planner following queries from Cllr Brogan in October, and he does not believe the proposed works alter the scope of the Part 8 planning approval. However, he says he will review the advice presented to Cllr Brogan.

Cllr Brogan fears this may end up in another forum: