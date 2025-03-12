Dwelling planning permissions rise in Q4 of 2024

A total of 316 planning permission applications were granted in Donegal for dwellings in Q4 of last year.
It’s a 12% increase on 281 the year before.
The majority of the applications were for houses.
While 14 were for private apartments or flats.
A total of 316 planning permission applications were granted in Donegal for dwellings in Q4 of last year.
It’s a 12% increase on 281 the year before.
The majority of the applications were for houses.
While 14 were for private apartments or flats.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland