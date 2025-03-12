IFI seize large fishing net in Killybegs

Inland Fisheries Ireland have seized a large fishing net in Donegal.
Officers were on patrol in Killybegs when they discovered the net hidden in a hedge near Stragar River.
IFI say the seizure prevents harm to aquatic life.
