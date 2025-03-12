Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big 35th Charity Draw

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

IFI seize large fishing net in Killybegs

Inland Fisheries Ireland have seized a large fishing net in Donegal.

Officers were on patrol in Killybegs when they discovered the net hidden in a hedge near Stragar River.

IFI say the seizure prevents harm to aquatic life.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

484003797_1045623410927079_6139881225727822262_n
News

IFI seize large fishing net in Killybegs

12 March 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, March 12th

12 March 2025
beattie motion
Audio, News, Top Stories

NI Assembly passes motion criticising Irish government’s approach to legacy issues

12 March 2025
Irish Water at work
News

Burst water main affecting parts of Letterkenny

12 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

484003797_1045623410927079_6139881225727822262_n
News

IFI seize large fishing net in Killybegs

12 March 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, March 12th

12 March 2025
beattie motion
Audio, News, Top Stories

NI Assembly passes motion criticising Irish government’s approach to legacy issues

12 March 2025
Irish Water at work
News

Burst water main affecting parts of Letterkenny

12 March 2025
Sean O’Brien, General President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters speaking at the Donegal County Council reception for Sean O’Brien, General President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in Lifford on Tuesday last. Photo Clive Wasson
News

Special reception held in County House, Lifford for Teamsters President

12 March 2025
Screenshot_20250312_124623_Gallery
Audio, News, Top Stories

Speculation continues over identity of €1m Lotto winner in Donegal

12 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube