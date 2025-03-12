Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Letterkenny premises closed for two days last month by the Food Safety Authority

A restaurant and café in the Courtyard Shopping Centre in Letterkenny was closed for two days in February by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland on foot of an inspection by the HSE.

During the inspection at Tank and Skinny’s, No Six, The Courtyard in Letterkenny on February 18th, it was found that there wasn’t an adequate supply of hot water to the washbasin or equipment wash sink, there was no effective cleaning regime, there were no effective monitoring procedure at critical control points, and there was no food safety management system in place.

The closure order was lifted two days later on February 20th when the issues had been resolved.

It was one of six closure orders issued across the country in February.

The others were issued in Dublin, Laois, Meath and Tipperary.

You can read the order HERE

 

