Police in Derry and Strabane say sale and use of illicit drugs is priority for them

Quantity of drugs seized during searches in Derry and Strabane on Tuesday, March 11th

Police say tackling the sale and use of illicit drugs in Derry and Strabane is one of their priorities.

Three men have appeared in court today in connection with the seizure of £54,000 worth of drugs yesterday while another two men were arrested in Strabane yesterday evening.

Suspected Class A, B and C drugs were seized from a property in Strabane yesterday evening.

Two men aged 38 and 29 were also arrested during the operation on suspicion of a number of drug related charges.

Both remain in custody at this time.

Meanwhile, two men, aged 40 and 35, have appeared before Derry Magistrates Court today following the seizure of £54,000 worth of drugs during planned searches in Derry and Strabane yesterday.

Suspected Class C drugs, cash, drug-related paraphernalia, fireworks and other items were seized.

Four other men arrested have since been released on bail.

A third man has been charged following a search of a property in the Bridge Street area of Strabane yesterday, during which suspected Class A, B and C drugs were seized.

The man, aged 30, has been charged with possessing criminal property, and possession of controlled drugs with intent to supply.

