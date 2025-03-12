Special reception held in County House, Lifford for Teamsters President

A special reception was held at County House, Lifford this week for the President of Teamsters.

Elected members, officials, union representatives and community representatives gathered on Tuesday to celebrate Sean M. O’Brien’s visit and his deep familial ties to Inishowen.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Councillor Niamh Kennedy acknowledged his significant contributions to labour rights and dedication to advocating for workers across the United States.

Mr O’Brien expressed his gratitude for the warm reception he received, saying it was an incredible honour to be in Donegal, a place that holds great significance for him and his family.

The visit underscored the importance of the longstanding ties between Donegal and the Irish-American community.

In discussing economic development, Mr O’Brien also highlighted the importance of collaboration between Irish and international business communities. He said “Donegal has a rich history of enterprise and innovation”.

Mr O’Brien was presented with a scroll commemorating the visit and a selection of books on the history of the Inishowen area.