Speculation continues as to who is the lucky winner of Monday’s Daily Million Lotto prize in Donegal.

The Quick Pick ticket for the draw was purchased at Kernan’s Store, Tullygay, Newmills on the day of the draw.

The winning numbers are 1, 3, 7, 8, 12, 33, and the bonus number 23.

Barry Daly store manager of Kernan’s, Newmills says there has been great excitement since the news broke:

Meanwhile, Darragh O’Dwyer, National Lottery spokesperson is urging people to check their tickets: