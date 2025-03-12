Taoiseach to visit White House today

Taoiseach Micheál Martin meets US President Donald Trump later today at the White House.

Trade, tariffs, Ukraine and Gaza are all expected to be discussed by the two leaders.

Micheal Martin gave little away in Austin over the past few days when repeatedly asked what his game plan is for dealing with Donald Trump and JD Vance today.

His day starts with breakfast at the Vice Presidents residence, with Vance describing himself as a Scots Irish hillbilly at heart.

Once he’s through that, it’s on to the White House where Martin and Trump will address the media from the Oval Office. The Taoiseach hoping he’ll be treated more like Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer than Volodymyr Zelensky.

In the private meeting that follows Martin will be stressing the importance of Irish investment into the US and the economic partnership above all.

Ukraine and Gaza could both be discussed, with the US position on Palestine potentially the most problematic for the Taoiseach.

After lunch on Capitol Hill, it’s back to the White House for the famous Shamrock Ceremony.

The Taoiseach’s team are confident it will be a positive meeting – but when dealing with Vance and Trump nothing can be taken for granted.