Two men charged with drug offenses after Derry and Strabane raids

Two men are scheduled to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court today following a series of searches across Derry City and Strabane yesterday.

Suspected Class C drugs, cash, drug-related paraphernalia, fireworks, and other items were seized during the operations.

A 40-year-old man faces multiple drug-related charges, as well as possession of criminal property. A 35-year-old man has been charged with similar offenses.

Four other men who were arrested have been released on bail pending further police inquiries.

Top Stories

Irish Water at work
News

Burst water main affecting parts of Letterkenny

12 March 2025
Sean O’Brien, General President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters speaking at the Donegal County Council reception for Sean O’Brien, General President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in Lifford on Tuesday last. Photo Clive Wasson
News

Special reception held in County House, Lifford for Teamsters President

12 March 2025
Screenshot_20250312_124623_Gallery
Audio, News, Top Stories

Speculation continues over identity of €1m Lotto winner in Donegal

12 March 2025
police
News

Police in Derry and Strabane say sale and use of illicit drugs is priority for them

12 March 2025
