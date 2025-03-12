Two men charged with drug offenses after Derry and Strabane raids

Two men are scheduled to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court today following a series of searches across Derry City and Strabane yesterday.

Suspected Class C drugs, cash, drug-related paraphernalia, fireworks, and other items were seized during the operations.

A 40-year-old man faces multiple drug-related charges, as well as possession of criminal property. A 35-year-old man has been charged with similar offenses.

Four other men who were arrested have been released on bail pending further police inquiries.