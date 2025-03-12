‘We will resist the reintroduction of water charges through the back door’ – Mac Lochlainn

Sinn Féin in Donegal say they will stand with communities to oppose any attempts by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to introduce domestic water charges by the back door, now, or in the future.

It follows reports that the government is still considering a charge for excessive use of water, a claim denied this week by both the Taoiseach and the Housing Minister.

Donegal TD Padraig Mac Lochlainn says despite the denials, it’s clear this is on some people’s agenda in government, and he and his colleagues will be closely monitoring the situation…………..