There were 33 admitted patients awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, the fourth highest figure in the country according to figures published by the INMO. Nine of them were on Emergency Department trolleys.

Nationally, there were 440 admitted patients awaiting, with the highest figures in Limerick, Galway and Cork.

There were 27 patients awaiting beds in Sligo, 18 of them in the ED.