Appeal lodged with An Bord Pleanála over plans for new shop on Creeslough explosion site

A fresh appeal has been lodged against the proposed redevelopment of the site of the Creeslough explosion.

Damien Tansey Solicitors on behalf of 10 bereaved family members, has submitted an appeal to An Bord Pleanála after Donegal County Council granted planning permission to demolish the existing building and rebuild a service station on the site of the explosion which claimed the lives of 10 people in October 2022.

The families are challenging that decision on four separate grounds.

In the submission, they say the planning application is ‘untimely and premature’ given that investigations are ongoing into the tragedy and that it would be insulting and disrespectful to rebuild on the same plot where their loved ones died.

The families argue that neither the Stardust Nightclub nor Grenfell Tower were rebuilt.

In relation to a proposed memorial included in the plans, they say it is incredibly insensitive and have proposed a suitable memorial should be erected instead following consultation with bereaved families.