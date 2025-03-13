Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Appeal lodged with An Bord Pleanála over plans for new shop on Creeslough explosion site

A fresh appeal has been lodged against the proposed redevelopment of the site of the Creeslough explosion.

Damien Tansey Solicitors on behalf of 10 bereaved family members, has submitted an appeal to An Bord Pleanála after Donegal County Council granted planning permission to demolish the existing building and rebuild a service station on the site of the explosion which claimed the lives of 10 people in October 2022.

The families are challenging that decision on four separate grounds.

In the submission, they say the planning application is ‘untimely and premature’ given that investigations are ongoing into the tragedy and that it would be insulting and disrespectful to rebuild on the same plot where their loved ones died.

The families argue that neither the Stardust Nightclub nor Grenfell Tower were rebuilt.

In relation to a proposed memorial included in the plans, they say it is incredibly insensitive and have proposed a suitable memorial should be erected instead following consultation with bereaved families.

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, March 13th

13 March 2025
Creeslough Plan
Top Stories, News

Appeal lodged with An Bord Pleanála over plans for new shop on Creeslough explosion site

13 March 2025
Putin
Audio, News

Vladimir Putin favours proposed ceasfire

13 March 2025
DFI MINISTER AT A5 035
News

North’s Infrastructure Minister keen to see A5 progress without further delays

13 March 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

