Campaign group to demonstrate as A5 objectors judicial review hearing to begin next week

The A5 Enough is Enough campaign group is set to hold a demonstration outside Belfast High Court on Tuesday to coincide with a judicial review set to be taken by objectors to the major road project.

Dozens of people have lost their lives on the route to date.

The group plans to hold a display of public unity and support outside the court on the opening day of the hearing.

They say it will serve as a powerful reminder of the lives lost on the route.

The A5 Enough is Enough campaign group was set up in the aftermath of the death of 21 year old, John Rafferty from Killyclogher who was killed in a crash on the A5 in 2022.

They have four aims – to support the actions required to bring about an end to lengthy delays in bringing the vital infrastructure project to fruition, to positively promote the need to begin work on the A5 as soon as possible, to seek immediate mitigating road improvements in the interim and to share road safety messaging and educate people on the dangers of the road.

