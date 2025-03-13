Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big 35th Charity Draw

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Councillors seek meeting with gardai regarding concerns over e-scooter use in Letterkenny

 

Donegal County Council is to seek a meeting with gardai to discuss the use of e-scooters in Letterkenny, on foot of motions this week from Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh and Cllr Gerry McMonagle.

Officials outlined the by-laws regarding the use of e-scooters, including a ban on their use on footpaths, and the carrying of passengers.

They said the enforcement of those by-laws is a matter for gardai.

Cllr Kavanagh says discussions are necessary, to ensure that what could be a very positive resource in cutting down traffic congestion is used properly………..

 

Council response to the motion –

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-03-13 112203
News

Over 140 without power in Gweedore this morning

13 March 2025
e scooter
Audio, News, Top Stories

Councillors seek meeting with gardai regarding concerns over e-scooter use in Letterkenny

13 March 2025
sliabh liag
Top Stories, News

Public consultation open on Sliabh Liag viewing platform

13 March 2025
Arrest
News

Strabane drug arrests: Two released on bail

13 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-03-13 112203
News

Over 140 without power in Gweedore this morning

13 March 2025
e scooter
Audio, News, Top Stories

Councillors seek meeting with gardai regarding concerns over e-scooter use in Letterkenny

13 March 2025
sliabh liag
Top Stories, News

Public consultation open on Sliabh Liag viewing platform

13 March 2025
Arrest
News

Strabane drug arrests: Two released on bail

13 March 2025
ali farren
Audio, News, Top Stories

Councillors frustrated at ‘slow progress’ of Defective Concrete Block Redress Committee

13 March 2025
The White House
Audio, News

Taoiseach says Ireland’s stance on Gaza is clear

13 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube