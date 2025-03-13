Councillors seek meeting with gardai regarding concerns over e-scooter use in Letterkenny

Donegal County Council is to seek a meeting with gardai to discuss the use of e-scooters in Letterkenny, on foot of motions this week from Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh and Cllr Gerry McMonagle.

Officials outlined the by-laws regarding the use of e-scooters, including a ban on their use on footpaths, and the carrying of passengers.

They said the enforcement of those by-laws is a matter for gardai.

Cllr Kavanagh says discussions are necessary, to ensure that what could be a very positive resource in cutting down traffic congestion is used properly………..

Council response to the motion –