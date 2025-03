Funding of just over €11.2 million has been announced today for Killybegs Fishery Harbour Centre.

It’s part of a national fund of €27.75 million to modernise and enhance state-owned Fishery Harbour Centres.

The majority of the funding earmarked for Killybegs, €7 million will go towards the third phase of smooth point works while €2.5 million will be used to carry out works on the passenger embarkation pontoon.