Growth in regional airport passenger numbers will help mitigate Dublin Airport cap – Failte Ireland

A drop in international tourists to Ireland this year is set to continue for St Patrick’s Day.

Visitor numbers fell by 25 per cent in January when compared with last year.

Meanwhile Dublin Airport says the cap on passengers means less seat capacity to bring in tourists this weekend.

Fáilte Ireland’s Orla Carroll says they’ll be trying to reverse the fall in numbers, and while the numbers coming in to Dublin are falling, there is potential to increase the numbers flying in to regional airports……………

pearse doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Jack Chambers deliberately misled the public on housing figures – Pearse Doherty

13 March 2025
Emerald Airlines Donegal
Audio, News, Top Stories

Growth in regional airport passenger numbers will help mitigate Dublin Airport cap – Failte Ireland

13 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 March 2025
recycle
Audio, News

Waste Management Association says a home based deposit return scheme is still feasible

13 March 2025
