Infrastructure improvements must begin before work starts on 170 houses at Ballymacool – Kelly

As preparations continue for the construction of 170 new homes in Ballymacool, Letterkenny Milford Municipal District has been told that existing infrastructure such as water and roads must be upgraded.

Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly says he wants the development to go ahead, but the infrastructural improvements must come first.

Responding to Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly, officials said there are ongoing consultations with Uisce Eireann regarding the water supply, and the roads service has a number of initiatives ongoing relating to the roads network in Letterkenny, including the town bus and southern relief road scheme.

Cllr Kelly says he believes Uisce Eireann in particular is holding up progress………

