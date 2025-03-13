Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big 35th Charity Draw

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Interim road safety works on Mill Bridge, Buncrana causing significant delays

Interim works carried out in a bid to improve safety on Mill Bridge in Buncrana are said to be causing additional issues.

A give way system was recently implemented on the bridge in response to ongoing calls to alleviate pedestrian safety issues on the busy route.

This is now believed to have resulted in significant delays for motorists.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal Distirct Councillor Jack Murray says this is further evidence that a new bridge is needed.

He’s appealing to the Government to sanction the necessary funding needed to carry out the vital works:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

DFI MINISTER AT A5 035
News

North’s Infrastructure Minister keen to see A5 progress without further delays

13 March 2025
millbridge
Audio, News

Interim road safety works on Mill Bridge, Buncrana causing significant delays

13 March 2025
Killybegs
News

€11.2 million announced for works at Killybegs Fishery Harbour Centre

13 March 2025
pearse doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Jack Chambers deliberately misled the public on housing figures – Pearse Doherty

13 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

DFI MINISTER AT A5 035
News

North’s Infrastructure Minister keen to see A5 progress without further delays

13 March 2025
millbridge
Audio, News

Interim road safety works on Mill Bridge, Buncrana causing significant delays

13 March 2025
Killybegs
News

€11.2 million announced for works at Killybegs Fishery Harbour Centre

13 March 2025
pearse doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Jack Chambers deliberately misled the public on housing figures – Pearse Doherty

13 March 2025
Emerald Airlines Donegal
Audio, News, Top Stories

Growth in regional airport passenger numbers will help mitigate Dublin Airport cap – Failte Ireland

13 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube