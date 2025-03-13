Interim road safety works on Mill Bridge, Buncrana causing significant delays

Interim works carried out in a bid to improve safety on Mill Bridge in Buncrana are said to be causing additional issues.

A give way system was recently implemented on the bridge in response to ongoing calls to alleviate pedestrian safety issues on the busy route.

This is now believed to have resulted in significant delays for motorists.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal Distirct Councillor Jack Murray says this is further evidence that a new bridge is needed.

He’s appealing to the Government to sanction the necessary funding needed to carry out the vital works: