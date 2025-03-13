Letterkenny Chamber urges members to share their views on active travel proposals

The Chief Executive of Letterkenny Chamber is urging members to make their views known on two active travel proposals which are out to public consultation.

One, covering Circular Road, ends on Wednesday March 18th, the second, covering Ballyraine Road, ends a week later.

Toni Forrester says while some members will be making submissions directly to the council, she’d like all members to send their views into the chamber office, so it can make a submission which reflects the views of as many local businesses as possible.

She says it’s important these issues are discussed……

***************************************

Chamber communication to members –

As previously communicated there are two Active Travel Project consultations open at present. These projects involve cycle lanes and wider footpaths as well as changes to junctions, etc.

We are currently preparing submissions on the following:

Active Travel Project – L1007 Circular Road

https://consult.donegal.ie/en/consultation/letterkenny-active-travel-projects-%E2%80%93-l1007-circular-road

Deadline – Wednesday 19th March

Active Travel – R940 Ballyraine Road

https://consult.donegal.ie/en/consultation/letterkenny-active-travel-projects-%E2%80%93r940-ballyraine-road

Deadline – Wednesday 26th March

These consultations are very important in how projects are managed and dealt with by Donegal County Council.

Public bodies carry out public consultations on most of their large projects and they must take into account the formal submissions that are made.

Submissions can be submitted in the portal https://consult.donegal.ie/en/browse or by post and they must be completed by the date specified.

If submissions are not made it can be construed that the projects have no objections.

We are asking you, our members for your input. If you have any comments on these schemes that are both extensive in nature we want to hear from you.

We would urge any business to make their own submission but also to let us know what you think and we can include these observations into our submission.