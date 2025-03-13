North’s Infrastructure Minister keen to see A5 progress without further delays

The North’s Infrastructure Minister says she is keen to see the A5 progress without further delays.

A public hearing on a judicial review being taken by objectors to the long awaited infrastructure project is set to commence on Tuesday.

Minister Liz Kimmins speaking on a site visit to one of the locations where advance works have been ongoing in preparation for the main works, says the road upgrade will ultimately save lives.

She says it’s owed to the people who lost their lives on the A5 to see the scheme progress.