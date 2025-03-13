Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Over 140 without power in Gweedore this morning

142 homes, farms and businesses are without power in Gweedore this morning.

A fault was reported shortly after 10 o’clock.

ESB hopes to have the issue resolved by 12:45pm this afternoon.

Live updates can be found on the PowerCheck website.

