Over 140 without power in Gweedore this morning

142 homes, farms and businesses are without power in Gweedore this morning.
A fault was reported shortly after 10 o’clock.
ESB hopes to have the issue resolved by 12:45pm this afternoon.
Live updates can be found on the PowerCheck website.
