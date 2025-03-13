Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Public consultation open on Sliabh Liag viewing platform

Donegal County Council, in conjunction with the Sliabh Liag Company, is holding a non-statutory public consultation to enhance the visitor experience at Slieve League.

The cliffs, towering 601m above the Atlantic Ocean, are a popular tourist attraction.

Sliabh Liag is designated as one of the Discovery Points along the Wild Atlantic Way.

However, the existing viewing platform, located on the Sliabh Liag View Walk, currently falls short of visitor expectations. It is a basic timber structure requiring ongoing maintenance to remain operational.

Plans are now in place to rebuild the platform, providing a safer and more comfortable experience for all visitors, with funding from Fáilte Ireland under the Shared Island Programme for Government.

Any replacement platform will necessitate careful consideration of materials and design to minimise impact on the highly sensitive environment.

A non-statutory public consultation is currently underway, providing members of the public with an opportunity to review the proposed scheme and submit comments via the council’s online consultation portal.

Alternatively, an in-person event will be held at the Sliabh Liag Cliff Experience & Visitor Centre this Wednesday from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

Final submissions are due by 2nd April.

