This week on The Score, Former Finn Harps player Joe Boyle joins us for our weekly League of Ireland chat as we look ahead to this weekend’s games for Finn Harps and Derry City.

Cahair O’Kane of the Irish News runs his eye over the penultimate round of games in the Allianz league for the Northwest counties and Killian Duffy of On The Pacenote preview’s this weekend Irish Tarmac Championship Round – The West Cork Rally.