The fact that a Midlands Northwest MEP has been appointed as Deputy Chairperson of the European Housing Crisis Committee must be taken advantage of.

That’s according to Cllr Michael McBride, who says Donegal is facing one of the largest housing crises in Europe off the back of defective concrete.

He says the DCB committee must make contact with MEP Ciaran Mulloolly, to get the issue raised on an EU level…