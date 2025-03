Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an incident of criminal damage that occurred in the area of Crawford Square, Moville yesterday afternoon between approximately 2pm and 4pm.

A car that was parked at that location was keyed along the passenger side. If anybody witnessed the incident, or if they have any relevant information, we ask them to make contact with Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.

As always, dash-cam footage from the area would be appreciated.