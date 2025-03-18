Home heating oil stolen from holiday home in Annagry

Gardaí are investigating the theft of home home heating oil from a holiday home at Annagry East between Wednesday and Thursday last.

Approximately 600 litres of oil is believed to have been stolen.

The property in question is close to Annagry village. Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have observed suspicious activity in the area between those dates to make contact with Gardaí in Milford on 074-9153060.

We would like to remind the public to always report suspicious activity or vehicles in their area to Gardaí immediately.