The Northern Ireland Assembly has been told that the A5 is one of the most dangerous roads in these islands.

As the latest legal challenge to the A5 upgrade came before the High Court this morning, a group of bereaved families and cammpaigners stood outside the court.

One of them was West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan. who then travelled to Stormont, where he urged all MLA’s to send a united message that these works must go ahead…………….