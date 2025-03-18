Motorist detcted driving nearly twice the speed limit in Tully

A driver was clocked driving nearly twice the speed limit in Donegal over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The motorist was detcted doing 184km/hr in a 100km/hr speed zone in Tully.

An Garda Síochána had been conducting an extensive Garda Roads Policing Operation between 7am on Thursday and 7am this morning.

950 drivers were detected for speeding offences across the country and 214 arrests were made for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Fized charges were also issued to people using their phones (over 285), unaccompanied drivers (over 125) and those not wearing seatbelts (62).

In addition more than 95 vehicles were seized from learner permit holders driving unaccompanied and 425 vehicles seized for having no tax or insurance