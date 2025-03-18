Update – Teenager arrested following fatal Letterkenny crash is released pending files to DPP and GYDB

A male in his teens arrested in connection with a fatal collision on Letterkenny’s Lower Main Stret has been released without charge. Gardai say files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Garda Youth Diversion Bureau.
Almost 200 people attended a vigil last night at the scene of the collision, which left one local man dead and his brother critically ill in hospital.
The two, both men in their sixties, were struck by a car as they walked home at around 3 o’clock yesterday morning.
Anthony Gallagher passed away in Letterkenny University Hospital yesterday morning, his brother Martin was airlifted to Galway.
Garda statement in full –
|Serious Injury Road Traffic Collision, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, 17th March 2025
|
A male in his teens arrested in connection with this investigation has been released without charge. Files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and Garda Youth Diversion Bureau.
The second pedestrian, a man aged in his 60’s, continues to receive medical treatment for serious injuries at Galway Hospital.
Investigtions are ongoing.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 2.30am and 3.30am this morning, Monday 17th March 2025, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.
In particular, Gardaí are appealing to anybody who was in the area between Dry Arch Roundabout and Oldtown Road at the time.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
This matter has been referred to GSOC due to an earlier interaction between An Garda Síochána and the driver of this vehicle.