Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Update – Teenager arrested following fatal Letterkenny crash is released pending files to DPP and GYDB

A male in his teens arrested in connection with a fatal collision on Letterkenny’s Lower Main Stret has been released without charge. Gardai say files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Garda Youth Diversion Bureau.

Almost 200 people attended a vigil last night at the scene of the collision, which left one local man dead and his brother critically ill in hospital.

The two, both men in their sixties, were struck by a car as they walked home at around 3 o’clock yesterday morning.

Anthony Gallagher passed away in Letterkenny University Hospital yesterday morning, his brother Martin was airlifted to Galway.

*****************

Garda statement in full –

Serious Injury Road Traffic Collision, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, 17th March 2025
A male in his teens arrested in connection with this investigation has been released without charge. Files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and Garda Youth Diversion Bureau.
The second pedestrian, a man aged in his 60’s, continues to receive medical treatment for serious injuries at Galway Hospital.
Investigtions are ongoing.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 2.30am and 3.30am this morning, Monday 17th March 2025, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

In particular, Gardaí are appealing to anybody who was in the area between Dry Arch Roundabout and Oldtown Road at the time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

This matter has been referred to GSOC due to an earlier interaction between An Garda Síochána and the driver of this vehicle.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

lower main street
Top Stories, News

Update – Teenager arrested following fatal Letterkenny crash is released pending files to DPP and GYDB

18 March 2025
garda
Top Stories, News

Garda numbers falling in almost 25% of stations nationwide

18 March 2025
letterkenny roads
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Milford MD Mayor says money allocated for road projects is “no more than buttons”

18 March 2025
Health Doctor Hospital
Top Stories, Audio, News

Ireland’s GP crisis not replicated across Europe – Report

18 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

lower main street
Top Stories, News

Update – Teenager arrested following fatal Letterkenny crash is released pending files to DPP and GYDB

18 March 2025
garda
Top Stories, News

Garda numbers falling in almost 25% of stations nationwide

18 March 2025
letterkenny roads
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Milford MD Mayor says money allocated for road projects is “no more than buttons”

18 March 2025
Health Doctor Hospital
Top Stories, Audio, News

Ireland’s GP crisis not replicated across Europe – Report

18 March 2025
Candle
Top Stories, News

Almost 200 people attend vigil in Letterkenny

18 March 2025
EP Plenary session - Presentation of the Court of Auditors' annual report 2023
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for MEP Mulloolly to raise defective concrete at an EU level

18 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube