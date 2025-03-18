Update – Teenager arrested following fatal Letterkenny crash is released pending files to DPP and GYDB

A male in his teens arrested in connection with a fatal collision on Letterkenny’s Lower Main Stret has been released without charge. Gardai say files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Garda Youth Diversion Bureau.

Almost 200 people attended a vigil last night at the scene of the collision, which left one local man dead and his brother critically ill in hospital.

The two, both men in their sixties, were struck by a car as they walked home at around 3 o’clock yesterday morning.

Anthony Gallagher passed away in Letterkenny University Hospital yesterday morning, his brother Martin was airlifted to Galway.

*****************

Garda statement in full –