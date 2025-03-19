Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Clean bill of health for the Erne as EPA assesses nitrogen levels in major rivers

 

The levels of Nitrogen in the country’s rivers dropped last year, however figures from the Environmental Protection Agency found levels are too high in the southeastern half of the country.

20 major rivers have shown a decline, however intensive farming in the southeast is causing levels to remain high in the region. The Erne was the only river included in the study in Donegal, with no concerns raised.

 

Director of the EPA’s Office of Evidence and Assessment, Dr. Eimear Cotter says agriculture is the primary source of nitrogen in Irish rivers, however significant action within the sector is leading to improved water quality…………..

