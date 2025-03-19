Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Climate Change Advisory Council says we must be better prepared for extreme weather events

The head of the Climate Change Advisory Council says storms Darragh and Eowyn show how unprepared the country is for extreme weather events.

As part of its annual review, the council is calling for a climate damage register and a climate observation system to track the impact of severe weather.

It’s also calling for more investment to improve critical infrastructure.

Chair of the council Peter Thorne, doesn’t believe the government is paying attention……………….

Provisional 2024 figures released this morning by Met Eireann show that between March and May last year, there were gales on 13 days at Malin Head, while the highest windspeed of the season was 113 km/h, recorded at Finner Camp on April 6th.

