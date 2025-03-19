Draft Moville plan has huge potential, but public participation is vital – Farren

A Moville based councillor is urging people to attend a public information event in the town tomorrow evening marking the start of the seconed public consultation on the regeneration plan for the town.

The latest draft of the Moville Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan is out to public consultation from tomorrow until Wednesday April 16th.

Cllr Martin Farren says similar plans for Buncrana and Carndonagh have led to significant funding announcements, and he believes Moville can achieve similar results.

However, Cllr Farren says if that’s to be achieved, the public’s participation is vital…………….

Draft Moville Regeneration Strategy & Action Plan

Donegal County Council’s Regeneration & Development Team in conjunction with GM Design Associates is pleased to announce the opening of public consultation to hear the views of the local community on the Draft Moville Regeneration Strategy & Action Plan. This project is funded by the Department of Community & Rural Development through the Town & Village Renewal Scheme. The Draft Regeneration Strategy & Action Plan will be on public display from Thursday 20th March until Wednesday 16th April 2025 and the public are invited to have their say on this exciting and visionary project to re-imagine the future of Moville town centre.

Welcoming the publication of the Draft Regeneration Strategy & Action Plan, the Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, Jack Murray said “I am delighted to see the Draft Strategy & Action Plan for Moville being made available to the public to get more feedback on the Masterplan, actions and concepts that have been included. I would strongly urge the whole community to engage with the consultation process over the next 4 weeks as it is crucial to hear the thoughts of our community and key stakeholders to shape this vision for the future of Moville”.

The Draft Regeneration Strategy & Action Plan has been prepared by GM Design Associates and is informed by what people said during the first stage of public consultation which took place in September 2024. Jonny Stewart of GM Design Associates said, “The community in Moville has already played a key role in how the Draft Strategy & Action Plan has been shaped and developed and we would like to thank all those who have taken part so far. We encourage as many people as possible to give their feedback on the Draft Strategy & Action Plan so that we can continue to ensure that it is suitably tailored to the needs and aspirations of the local community, businesses and residents.”

Liam Ward, Director of Community Development and Planning Services, added, “the publication of the Draft Regeneration Strategy & Action Plan is an important milestone for Moville as it will provide a roadmap that will help guide and facilitate the future development of the town and support future applications for funding across the public, private and community sectors.” “The Draft Regeneration Strategy & Action Plan contains a range of exciting regeneration proposals to enhance Moville’s greatest natural assets and unique sense of place and if achieved will greatly enhance the significance of the town and its offering in the future.”

As part of this second stage of public consultation a drop-in event will take place on Thursday 20th March from 3.30pm to 7.30pm at St Eugene’s Hall, Moville, so come along and talk to the consultants and have your say!

The Draft Moville Regeneration Strategy & Action Plan will be available to view on the Donegal County Council website from the 20th of March at:

And will also be on public display during normal office hours from Thursday 20th March to Wednesday 16th April 2025 at the following locations:

Carndonagh Public Services Centre, Main St., Carndonagh.

Reception, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford.

Submissions or observations on the Draft Moville Regeneration Strategy & Action Plan may be made between Thursday 20th March to Wednesday 16th April 2025, by: