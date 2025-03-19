Health Minister praises HSE staff after predicted St Patrick’s Weekend trolley crisis failed to materialise

Hospitals across the country managed to avoid an expected surge of patients over the St. Patrick’s weekend.

Government figures show 230 patients were on trolleys in emergency departments or wards yesterday, down from over 600 over the St. Bridget’s bank holiday weekend.

It follows a call from the Health Minister and the CEO of the Health Service Executive for more senior staff and consultants to be rostered during holiday periods.

Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill says hospital staff responded well, and the initiative has worked……….