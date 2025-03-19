Landowners told to be vigilant as wildfire notice issued

An orange fire danger notice has been issued by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in areas where there are gorse, heather or dried grasses.

Donegal County Council is now urging landowners to take preventative measures in a bid to avoid wildfires, such as cutting back vegetation, especially that near houses, oil tanks or other buildings.

The notice is in effect until noon on Friday.

Notice in full – Donegal County Council:

Notice of High Fire Risk (Condition Orange)

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has issued a Fire Danger Notice, Condition Orange, for all areas where hazardous fuels such as gorse, heather, dried grasses,

and other vegetation exist.

The Notice is in effect until midday on 21st March 2025.

Donegal County Council wishes to appeal to landowners and members of the public to exercise caution and to take all necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of wildfires.

The Council is also urging landowners and members of the public not to engage in activities that could cause wildfires.

Landowners and members of the public are urged to be vigilant and to report any uncontrolled or unattended fires immediately to the fire service by dialling 999 or 112.

House holders or building owners in areas susceptible to wildfire are advised to remove or cut back any vegetation in the immediate vicinity of their house, building or oil tank to

prevent wildfires damaging or destroying their property.

Cleared areas should be maintained free of vegetation and combustible material.

Donegal County Council would also like to remind landowners and members of the public that under the Wildlife Acts, 1976 and 2000 it is an offence to cut, grub, burn or otherwise

destroy any vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated between 1st day of March and 31st day of August in any year.

Members of the public are also reminded that the burning of domestic, industrial, agricultural and construction waste is an offence under the Waste Management Act, 1996.