Leitrim to line out for this weekend’s Sligo fixture

Leitrim senior football manager Steven Poacher says they expect to fulfil their Allianz National League game against Sligo on Sunday.

It comes after they conceded their Division 3 clash against Fermanagh after claiming that they only had 16 players available.

Leitrim have already been relegated to the fourth-flight ahead of the final round of matches but Poacher insists they’ll be fielding a team at Markievicz Park…

The Leitrim boss says it would have been an act of “negligence” to play last weekend and risk using members of his panel who are returning from injury.

Tyrone goalkeeper and GPA representative Niall Morgan says it’s a complicated situation: