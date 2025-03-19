Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Mullooly calls for action to address disparity in car insurance costs across the EU

Midlands North West MEP Ciaran Mullooly has expressed frustration over what he’s described as glaring inconsistencies in insurance premiums faced by motorists across Europe.

He told the parliament the price of car insurance continues to rise every year in Ireland, with young drivers bearing the brunt of these increases.

In one case, he said a young motorist in Cavan was being charged almost four times what a similarly aged driver with a similar car would be charged in Belgium…

He’s urging Commissioner Michael McGrath to take action…….….

